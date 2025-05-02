Trump is cutting spy staff and increasing nation's military budget

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/69aeb6c7-e86e-4550-9384-52426a64ef47/conversions/6f721496-4afb-4256-bb6c-4fdef76fe8d8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/69aeb6c7-e86e-4550-9384-52426a64ef47/conversions/6f721496-4afb-4256-bb6c-4fdef76fe8d8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/69aeb6c7-e86e-4550-9384-52426a64ef47/conversions/6f721496-4afb-4256-bb6c-4fdef76fe8d8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/69aeb6c7-e86e-4550-9384-52426a64ef47/conversions/6f721496-4afb-4256-bb6c-4fdef76fe8d8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Donald Trump plans major staff downsizing of CIA workforce and other intelligence agencies of the country. This was reported by The Washington Post.

The staff of the department in Langley is to be reduced by about 1,200 positions. In addition, several thousand jobs are to be eliminated at the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

Earlier it was reported that Trump requested for the fiscal year 2026 more than a trillion dollars for defense. In particular, it is assumed that the funds will be spent on the development of the "Golden Dome" Golden Dome missile shield and the production of new F-47 6th generation stealth fighters