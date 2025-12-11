10 Major French Universities May Declare Bankruptcy

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/54c98327-afe0-4093-bd0b-153f8e485833/conversions/ba6ebdc2-1cff-4d16-8937-2db0b4706405-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/54c98327-afe0-4093-bd0b-153f8e485833/conversions/ba6ebdc2-1cff-4d16-8937-2db0b4706405-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/54c98327-afe0-4093-bd0b-153f8e485833/conversions/ba6ebdc2-1cff-4d16-8937-2db0b4706405-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/54c98327-afe0-4093-bd0b-153f8e485833/conversions/ba6ebdc2-1cff-4d16-8937-2db0b4706405-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ten of France's largest universities could declare bankruptcy: their rectors have already appealed to the government for immediate financial assistance.

Among those likely to go bankrupt are the Panthéon-Sorbonne and the University of Lille, which has 80,000 students. Lille, for example, faces a budget deficit of €45 million per year at the country's leading educational institution.