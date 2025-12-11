3.72 BYN
10 Major French Universities May Declare Bankruptcy
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ten of France's largest universities could declare bankruptcy: their rectors have already appealed to the government for immediate financial assistance.
Among those likely to go bankrupt are the Panthéon-Sorbonne and the University of Lille, which has 80,000 students. Lille, for example, faces a budget deficit of €45 million per year at the country's leading educational institution.
Comments from ordinary French citizens are appearing under the rectors' open letter. Many believe the Fifth Republic has been overly focused on aiding Ukraine, forgetting that many in France also need financial support.