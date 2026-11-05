Federal Statistical Office of Germany has published a portrait of the economic crisis in Germany. In the first nine months of 2026, 14,000 companies and organizations went bankrupt in the country. This is an all-time high. Industry, particularly heavy engineering, is suffering particularly large losses.

Among those that won't survive 2026 are companies such as the Vollmer Group and the steel mill Walzengießerei Coswig GmbH: both plants will leave hundreds of people unemployed.

Among the bankrupt companies are companies in the food and light industries, as well as numerous subsidiaries of automakers: automobile production is experiencing a true catastrophe.

The current unemployment rate in the country is 6.5%, or 3 million people. This is an all-time high for the past six years.