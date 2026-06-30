1st Forum of Regions of Belarus and China to Start on July 1 in Lanzhou

The strategic course of Belarus-China relations is ntensified by cooperation between our regions and the provinces of China. Belarus' Ambassador to China Alexander Chervyakov emphasized this in an interview with the Beijing bureau of the First Information Channel. Agreements and understandings exist. Now it's important to flesh them out with practical content. The Forum of Regions of the two countries shall facilitate this.

"Certainly, when such a platform is provided where leaders can meet directly and come to agreements, it enables us to resolve issues and reach understandings more quickly. Therefore, the Forum of Regions is precisely the platform that will allow us to move from agreements to practical projects. And the forum is always an indicator of the performance of our regions in other countries' markets. Therefore, we want to demonstrate the level of activity of our regions in China by signing specific contracts, agreements on investments, trade, and so on," Alexander Chervyakov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to China has noted.

The first Forum of Regions of Belarus and China will begin on July 1 in Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu Province. In addition to the plenary session, three thematic sections are planned to be held.