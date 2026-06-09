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30 Polish farmer associations send letter to Ursula von der Leyen
Text by:Editorial office news.by
European farmers are facing ruin. The recently signed agreement with the South American trade bloc Mercosur opens the way for cheap food to enter the EU market. Therefore, 30 of Poland's largest farmer associations have sent a letter to Ursula von der Leyen. In it, they demand that agricultural subsidy cuts in the new seven-year EU budget be abandoned.
Protests are spreading across the EU: Belgians, French, Spanish, Hungarians, and Romanians are dissatisfied. Polish farmers are also unhappy that Tusk and Nawrocki personally promised them protection; these guarantees, as it turns out, are worthless. This has already affected the politicians' ratings: over 50 percent of Poles view Tusk's performance negatively.