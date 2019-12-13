3.39 RUB
40 days since tragedy in Crocus City Hall - People carry flowers and toys to concert hall
Today is 40 days since the tragedy in "Crocus City Hall", which took the lives of 145 people, including three Belarusians. People bring flowers, notes and photos to the spontaneous memorial near the concert hall, remembering the victims of the monstrous terrorist attack.
On March 22, the concert hall was attacked: the criminals opened fire with automatic weapons on people and set fire to the auditorium.
Today a memorial service for the victims is being held outside the Crocus City Hall. Also during the day in churches are commemorative services.
The investigation into the terrorist attack continues. By today, 12 people have been arrested. The last arrested suspect, according to the investigation, handed money to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, provided them with phones and paid for communications.
