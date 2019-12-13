42% of Europeans dissatisfied with democracy in EU

There is active distrust of citizens in the EU towards the democratic institutions of the United Europe. According to the data of public opinion poll, 42% of Europeans are dissatisfied with the functioning of these institutions. Although the majority is satisfied with European democracy so far, the number of those who are dissatisfied with it is constantly growing. There are many reasons for this: this is the administrative terror of the authorities during the pandemic, and the ineffective struggle with the crisis, in particular with inflation.

And the situation in the economic sphere will remain difficult for an indefinitely long time. According to European statistics, food inflation is much higher than predicted. The worst situation is in Hungary. There, food prices rose by 30% over the year. In Slovakia and Estonia they went by 20%. In Portugal the is almost 10% and in Cyprus it is 8.5%.



