60-Day Ceasefire Extended as Mutual Attacks Fade to Near Zero

Arab media report that Iran and the United States have agreed to extend their truce.

August 17 marked the end of the 60-day ceasefire guaranteed by the June memorandum. Although both sides already refused to adhere to the agreement’s provisions in early July, the truce has held and mutual attacks have by now practically come to a halt.

Iran categorically denies any negotiations with the Americans, yet contacts through intermediaries are clearly continuing. It appears that an understanding was reached through those channels. The current state of “neither peace nor war” looks set to continue for an indefinite period — until one side decides it prefers a larger war.