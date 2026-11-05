7th World Media Summit to Kick Off in Beijing

The 7th World Media Summit, dedicated to media cooperation in the era of artificial intelligence, is opening in Beijing, TASS reports.

The summit's theme is "Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action". The event will bring together nearly 500 delegates from nearly 330 mainstream media outlets, think tanks, government departments, the UN and other international organizations from 112 countries.

The summit will run until November 9. It is organized by Xinhua News Agency and the People's Government of Beijing Municipality.

The summit will feature a high-level dialogue on cooperation between leading international media outlets, a plenary session, thematic forums, cultural events, and a scientific, technical, and photo exhibition. Participants will discuss the development of AI and the transformation of new media, media cooperation amid global security challenges, the use of new technologies to expand inter-civilizational exchanges, and the future of global communications governance.