9th China International Import Expo Opens in Shanghai

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has officially opened in Shanghai. For the 9th time, this global forum brought together companies and organizations from around the world. Traditionally, Belarusians also find contacts with Chinese buyers at the Shanghai expo.

The Belarus' exhibit brought together 53 companies from various sectors, including food and industrial production. We also anticipate participation from organizations in the scientific and technical fields, tourism, and education. A key theme for our exhibit is determined annually. This year, reflecting years of industrial cooperation between Belarus and China, we chose the theme "Technological Belarus," which our organizations will be presenting to Chinese guests and visitors from other countries until November 10.

"More than 50 Belarusian companies will be located on over 400 square meters. Of course, we will showcase our potential, both in food and industrial areas," Irina Ivanova, Director of the Unitary Enterprise "Belinterexpo" of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said. She added that 2026 and 2027 have been declared the years of industrial cooperation between Belarus and China.

On November 5, representatives of official delegations will attend the EXPO. The opening ceremony of the National Exposition of Belarus will take place on November 6. A rich B2B program, thematic meetings, and roundtable discussions are announced. Master classes and interactive activities will also be held.

Belarus is represented not only in the national pavilion, but also in the food and agricultural products sector, and in the "High-Tech Equipment and Information Technology" pavilion.

For companies from various countries, this is an excellent opportunity to enter the Chinese market. And more and more businesses are coming to this conclusion. In 2026, the total exhibition space will exceed 440,000 square meters. Incidentally, the exhibition space is expanding year after year.

The number of participants is also growing. This year, there are 4,100 exhibitors and international representatives from more than 160 countries, regions, and international organizations. Traditionally, the Expo begins with the Hongqiao International Economic and Trade Forum.