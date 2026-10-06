“A Harder Reply Next Time”: Iran Says Its Arsenal Has Grown

Iran has increased its arms-production capacity two and a half times compared with the period before the conflict with the United States. Reza Talaeinik, official spokesman for the Defence Ministry of the Islamic Republic, said so, TASS reports.

“Production capacity in the field of defence armaments has reached a level 2.5 times higher than the pre-war figures,” the Iranian agency Tasnim quoted him as saying.

According to the ministry spokesman, production of certain types of weapons, with the participation of the private sector, has grown more than threefold. “If the adversary wishes to repeat and test its mistaken calculations again, it will face more modern armaments and equipment and will receive a harder response,” the Defence Ministry representative stressed.

The United States and Israel began the war with Iran on 28 February. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

On the night of 8 July, however, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached in the part concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Roughly 25 percent of world oil trade and about 20 percent of liquefied natural gas pass through the strait.

The American administration then in effect signalled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran and a shift to an attempt to strangle it economically through sanctions.