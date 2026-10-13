A Latvian Air Force Reconnaissance UAV Patrolled along Borders with Belarus and Russia

A Latvian Air Force reconnaissance drone was operating near the borders with Belarus and Russia, RIA Novosti informed citing the flight data.

The aircraft in question is a Penguin C UAS belonging to the Baltic republic's air force; it flew along the Russian border in the direction of Belarus.

As of 00:55 Minsk time, the drone was moving near the Latvian village of Robežnieki along an erratic flight path that included perfect circles. It was flying at an altitude of approximately one kilometer.

There is no information regarding the UAV's destination.

Photo: RIA Novosti archive