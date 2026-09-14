Trump stated that prices of oil will fall after the ending of a conflict with Iran.

A conflict of Iran and the United States soon will complete, which will serve as a cause of a fall of prices of oil. This American President Donald Trump stated, TASS writes.

“I hope it is clear to all that a growth of prices throughout America was caused by Sleepy Joe Biden and the administration of Biden, and not by Trump. Even prices of oil under Biden were higher than now, and we (the present administration. — Note of news.by) did not give Iran to acquire nuclear weapons! With a temporary exception of oil prices of remaining goods sharply lower. Prices of oil will collapse as soon as a military conflict with Iran ends, and this will happen soon,” the American leader wrote on Truth Social.