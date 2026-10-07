A testing ground of total terror: French police maim and gas schoolchildren

While France’s schoolchildren ask for better conditions in which to study, the French government, instead of subsidies for education, prefers to disperse them with police lines, batons and tear gas. Even vehicles are being used.

It has come to this: in Lens, a 15-year-old boy had his hand torn off by a grenade thrown by police officers.

A testing ground of total terror

That is too much even by France’s extremely high bar, where more than 30 protesters lost eyes during the “yellow vest” demonstrations. The police say the teenager himself picked up a police grenade that had already been fired, intending to throw it back toward the cordon — but the round exploded in his hand. What is striking, the piece argues, is not that they twisted the story and blamed the schoolboy, but that a grenade, it turns out, can and should be used against children. This is not the only case. In the city of Tours, a 16-year-old was blinded in one eye after a police officer fired a less-lethal weapon at him. A video is spreading widely on social media in which a young man sits with a bloodied head. A 14-year-old schoolboy suffered serious facial injuries. A 17-year-old girl suffered a serious eye injury after a blow from a police baton. And these are schoolchildren — minors who want to study normally.

Children in France are being maimed and gassed

Yet all the schoolchildren want is for their schools to be put in order: roofs are collapsing, there is mold in the classrooms, the toilets do not work. And their day — no longer a school day but a full working day — can run to 10 hours, without lunch. There are no teachers, the workload is heavy, and funding is set to be cut. Multi-million France, which endlessly interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, cannot fix the toilets in its schools. It is absurd.

Instead they beat people with batons, gas them and pack minors into police vans, as if this were normal.

Teenagers are beaten unconscious, and some, after an encounter with those who are supposed to protect them, will remain disabled for life. And this is a country that still has something to say about human rights.

Alina Zhestovskaya, political strategist and member of the Russian Association of Political Consultants:

“They will say that in Russia and Belarus there is a bloody regime fighting free thought. They will say that about us. Although we have elections, and a rotation of power as well. And when it concerns them, they will shoot at children, they will detain and deprive of liberty, on any charge, every opponent who has the slightest weight. They will rewrite ballots night and day, falsify the vote in the most brazen, insolent way, and not particularly hide it. They will interfere in the political systems of other sovereign states — and not merely do it behind the scenes; they will announce it openly, because for them it is different.”

From the moment Macron became president of France, the piece argues, the country has simply been falling to pieces. His second term ends in 2027. The authorities have already slipped the leash and are turning even on children.

Whether Macron can remain in power is no longer the question. He is said to have abruptly called in all his people and asked them not to do it again — but who still believes that.

The French demands are fairly simple: that Macron get out, and go as far away as possible.