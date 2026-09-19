AfD Aims for Victory in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Elections

Alternative for Germany" (AfD) aims to become the largest party in the upcoming elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and, consequently, join the state government. The ruling CDU is predicted to suffer defeat in elections in both Mecklenburg and Berlin. This could well cost Merz the chance to become the next chancellor.

Incidentally, due to the elections, he even cancelled his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York. Analysts note, however, that this is unlikely to change the situation or avert a fiasco for Merz.