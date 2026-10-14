Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, sharply criticized Berlin’s policy, calling for an energy deal with Russia similar to the one the US has struck.

She also stated that continued financial and military support for Kyiv merely prolongs the conflict and drives Germany toward international isolation. Weidel emphasized that the German government's current policy has failed and that the country's economy is literally collapsing due to the loss of reliable Russian resources and a wave of bankruptcies.

Alice Weidel, co-chair of the AfD party:

"The figures speak for themselves, and our economy itself needs cheap energy—a cheap, reliable energy supply. And if we don't get it, the German economy will collapse. And Europe will collapse along with it."

The AfD leader also proposed holding a nationwide referendum on halting aid to Ukraine, stating that German citizens no longer wish to pour billions of euros into it.