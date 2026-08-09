After Decades of Delay: Kyiv Green-Lights Digs at Polish Mass Graves

Ukraine has granted Poland another official permit to exhume victims of the Volhynia Massacre.

Polish Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska announced the decision on X: consent has been received for exhumation work at the site of the former village of Huta Pieniacka in Lviv region, as well as for searches and exhumations in the village of Uhly in Rivne region—both in western Ukraine. She added that at the end of August, search operations will begin for a second mass grave in the village of Puznyky in Ternopil region.

The historical record is not in dispute. During the Second World War the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), working with German intelligence services, launched an armed campaign against Soviet power. In 1943 it formed the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (OUN-UPA). Beginning in February of that year, these forces carried out a systematic campaign to eliminate the Polish population of Volhynia. The operation reached its peak on July 11, 1943, when OUN-UPA units attacked roughly one hundred Polish settlements in a single day. Approximately 100,000 people were killed—overwhelmingly women, children and the elderly.

Now, more than eight decades later, the first systematic digs are being authorized.