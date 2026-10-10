After the Trump–Putin Call, Washington Lifts the Ban on Russian Diesel

Russia will resume direct deliveries of diesel fuel to the American market. Donald Trump announced the move after a telephone conversation with the Russian president. An export schedule has already been agreed.

Russia is ready to ship 300,000 tonnes as early as October, with deliveries rising to 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes in December. To that end, the U.S. Treasury is to remove Russian diesel from sanctions on an emergency basis. The temporary permission to purchase and unload Russian diesel fuel will remain in force until April 2027.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that oil supplies from Russia to the American market will have a positive effect on the global economy as a whole.

During the telephone conversation the leaders also discussed the prospects for settling the Ukrainian crisis. They examined in detail the situation around the Strait of Hormuz and a range of general issues in bilateral relations.