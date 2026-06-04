AFU Struck Civilian Vessels in the Sea of Azov

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Five Azerbaijani citizens were killed and six injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Sea of Azov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The cargo ships "Natra" and "Zircon," which were en route from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don to load grain, were attacked. Each ship was hit by four Ukrainian drones.

The survivors were picked up by three ships passing in the area. The rescued sailors were taken to the port of Yeysk.