AI to Replace Staff as Microsoft Proposes Exit Packages for Tens of Thousands

Microsoft is dismissing 60,000 employees who are to be replaced by artificial intelligence. For now workers are offered the chance to leave their positions voluntarily and are promised compensation payments if they agree.

By all indications, a programmer on the labor market today is one of the most insecure specialties: on the one hand they are still offered high salaries, on the other they are dismissed by the tens of thousands, as a result of which supply substantially exceeds demand for such specialists.