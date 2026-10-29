airBaltic Prepares for Mass Layoffs

The Baltic aviation industry is in crisis. airBaltic is preparing for mass layoffs. It plans to cut up to 20% of its workforce, including at least 100 pilots and 200 flight attendants, according to the airline's union.

The measures are being described as forced optimization amid the dire financial situation. Furthermore, according to the new business plan, the airline will also reduce its fleet by 20 aircraft by the end of the year. Consequently, the carrier will also reduce flight frequency. This is attributed to the seasonal decline in demand, rising jet fuel prices, and the company's financial difficulties.