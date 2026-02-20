Alice Weidel, co-chair of the German party Alternative for Germany (AfD), emphasized that achieving peace in Europe is only possible through cooperation with Russia. The politician also criticized Berlin's current policy toward Moscow, calling it misguided, TASS reports.

She sharply criticized the foreign policy of the current German government, which consists of the CDU/CSU and SPD bloc. "I don't know what course this federal government of Germany has chosen, but it is certainly not a course of peace. We, as the Alternative for Germany, want harmonious relations with our neighbors and with our European partners. And that is precisely what we stand for," Weidel said, speaking at a party event in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The broadcast was broadcast on the AfD YouTube channel.

The politician emphasized that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) seeks to achieve mutual understanding with its partners. "We want dialogue, an exchange of opinions, and a certain level of communication with both the US and Russia. Because peace in Europe is only possible with Russia, not without it. And that's why we have always considered the current approach to relations with Russia to be mistaken," Weidel stated.

Previously, the Russian leader's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has never rejected direct contacts; if they wish, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz can simply call.