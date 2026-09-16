MINSK, September 16 — U.S. combat operations against Iran had cost the Pentagon nearly $38 billion as of August 1, 2026. That astronomical sum includes the cost of replacing expended munitions and lost equipment, fuel and an increase in flying hours.

Specialists warn that restoring stocks of scarce interceptor missiles alone will take the United States at least five years. According to estimates by specialized agencies, one month of conflict at the current intensity now costs the White House $3 billion. The outlays will only grow.

While Washington burns billions on the Middle Eastern stage, its European allies are being forced to overpay enormous sums for more expensive logistics and a shortage of energy resources.