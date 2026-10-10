Donald Trump decided to strike a deal with Russia on diesel fuel supplies after Zelensky ignored half a dozen U.S. requests to halt attacks on oil refineries, Axios reports.

Sources also noted that during talks held recently with Ukraine, U.S. negotiators Witkoff and Kushner threatened to cut off the transfer of American intelligence to the Ukrainian side if Kyiv failed to heed Trump's requests.

Earlier, following a phone call with Vladimir Putin, the U.S. President announced that Russia would supply 300,000 tons of diesel to the American and global markets, followed by several million more tons. Subsequently, the U.S. Treasury Department exempted Russian diesel fuel supplies from sanctions until April 7, 2027.