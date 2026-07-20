American Business Under Strain: Largest Wave of Major Bankruptcies Since 2010

American business is enduring tough times. The number of bankruptcies among large companies in the first six months of 2026 has hit a 16-year high, surpassing 370 cases, according to media reports citing analysts.

The industrial sector led the filings, followed by consumer goods and healthcare. Experts say the sharp increase stems from prolonged inflationary pressure, critically high interest rates, and a noticeable drop in consumer demand.

Analysts describe the current state of the US economy as highly unstable, with warning signals flashing across multiple industries.

The data underscores growing fragility in corporate America despite earlier hopes of a soft landing.