US foreign policy can be characterized as imperial. White House leader Donald Trump is "muddying the waters" around the world. This opinion was shared by a man who spent 11 years in the US Senate. What is being said in the corridors of power about Belarus? Why is the CIA fomenting trouble in other countries? And is it time to heed the advice of the Belarusian President on resolving the situation in Ukraine? Clifford Kiracofe, a former staffer on the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, continues his series of American interviews with Victoria Senkevich.

Clifford Kiracofe:

"The United States really should work with Belarus to find ways to end the war in Ukraine. And not just end the war, but create a new security architecture for Eastern Europe, and for all of Europe—an inclusive architecture."

Regarding Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the American noted that the leader clearly has vast experience. "He's been on course for many years. Belarus's economy is moving forward, as is its scientific and technological potential, as is its cultural sphere. All of this is developing under his leadership. And he's a strong leader. But you know, this world needs strong leadership. I mean, there's a war going on next door. So, you need a strong leader to defend your country. And also to conduct peace negotiations," he noted.

"And, of course, your President Lukashenko can offer advice to our President, suggesting ideas on how to resolve the Ukrainian conflict," emphasized Clifford Kiracofee. "One more thing: I've noticed that President Lukashenko has a broader vision—a Eurasian vision, a more comprehensive view of Belarus and Eurasia. And this is something we need to learn more about to understand how we, the United States, could participate or be involved in this Eurasian process, where we could find our place, peacefully and constructively."