Another Ukrainian drone has been spotted on popular beach in Bulgaria

Dronefall in Bulgaria: Another combat drone, presumably Ukrainian, has been discovered on one of the country's coastlines.

The drone washed up on the popular tourist beach of Cabacum near Varna. Witnesses called emergency services, and the recreation area had to be cordoned off.

Debris from reconnaissance drones and decoy drones belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces is being found on land and in water. Some are being destroyed at sea in controlled explosions.

Similar pieces of military aircraft have previously washed up on the coast of neighboring Romania.