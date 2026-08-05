Arab countries agree to document Israeli violations in Jerusalem

Arab countries have agreed to establish a permanent mechanism, including a media platform, to document Israeli violations against Islamic holy sites and worshippers. This was stated in a statement following a meeting of the Arab Ministerial Committee for Countering Israel's Illegal Policy in Jerusalem, held in the Jordanian capital, TASS reports.

According to the text, the meeting participants agreed "to create a sustainable institutional mechanism, including a media platform, to document and expose Israeli violations against holy sites and worshippers, as well as to explain their consequences." They rejected "any unilateral decisions that violate the legal status of occupied Jerusalem, including the opening or relocation of diplomatic missions to the city, which are contrary to international law and relevant UN resolutions," and demanded that the countries concerned "reverse this decision." Furthermore, the meeting agreed to "launch a joint initiative to mobilize effective international action" to end Israel's illegal actions and compel it to "respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites."

The meeting was held in Amman at the initiative of Jordan. It was attended by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Palestine, Egypt, and Morocco, which are members of the Arab Ministerial Committee, as well as the Secretary-General of the Arab League. The foreign ministers and representatives of Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia also joined the meeting.