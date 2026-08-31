Around 3,000 Athletes to Take Part in VI World Nomad Games

On August 31st, a concert began at the Bishkek Arena before the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games. This major international sports and cultural event is often referred to as the "Steppe Olympics."

World Nomad Games

A record number of participants is expected – approximately 3,000 athletes from 112 countries (the 1st Games in 2014 had 583 participants from 19 countries). Australia, Egypt, and other distant countries are participating for the first time. The largest delegation is from Russia (athletes from 33 regions).

Medals are planned for 43 disciplines across 9 categories, including equestrian games and national sports.

In addition to sports, there will be scientific conferences, ethnic festivals, craft fairs, and the International Ethnic Music Festival "Echo of Nomads." The official opening ceremony is expected to be attended by 17 heads of state arrived in Bishkek for the SCO summit.

Belarusians have also entered the World Nomad Games. They will compete in belt wrestling, arm wrestling, and sambo. A total of nine Belarusian athletes will participate in three disciplines.