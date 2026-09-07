As Ranks Thin, Kyiv Looks Again at Putting Women in Uniform

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has again raised the issue of mobilizing women and introducing a general duty to serve, against the backdrop of a shrinking Ukrainian army. BelTA reported the remarks, citing Ukrainian media.

“The mobilization of women could double Ukraine’s mobilization resource. The experience of Israel, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and the Netherlands should be studied,” Reznikov said.

In his view, the priority should be nationwide military training and the possibility of replacing men with women in rear-area posts. Reznikov argued that women may have advantages in certain military tasks. He cited, in particular, a faster reaction to threat and more developed peripheral vision — qualities he said could be useful in operating drones.

General mobilization has been in force in Ukraine since February 2022 and has been extended repeatedly. Initially, men aged 27 to 60 were subject to the call-up; in April 2024 the lower age was reduced to 25. On 18 May of the same year a law tightening mobilization took effect. Women may serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine only on a voluntary basis. Women with medical or pharmaceutical training are required to register for military service, but that does not mean automatic conscription or deployment to the front.

Debate over a possible mobilization of women has been under way in Ukraine for several years. It has become more concrete of late amid the protracted conflict and problems of army recruitment. Ukrainian military figures and former officials have put forward proposals to broaden the duty to serve.

No official preparations for the introduction of mandatory mobilization of women have been announced. At the same time, former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has allowed that the question of the forced mobilization of women may arise in the future.