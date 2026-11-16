For the second time in history — after 11 September 2001 — the United States completely halted civilian departures. 22 centres, 50 states, 3,100 aircraft in the air — and not a single coherent explanation.

While people were peacefully sleeping, something unimaginable happened in US aviation communications. Air-traffic controllers saw black screens. 3,100 aircraft were left hanging over fifty states. When 22 regional air-traffic control centres scattered across the continent lose contact, it is not “sudden” but synchronous.

And synchrony, as Comrade Stalin taught us, is a sign of either very good organisation or very bad weather. The weather, judging by the reports, was normal. So the organisation is a pattern that has an author.

Aviation collapse: a system that aged together with the country

Official version: the equipment has become obsolete. Some systems are 55 years old. That is, they are physically on their last legs. In 138 air-traffic control systems, 51 have been recognised as “non-viable,” and another 54 as “at risk.” Analog copper cables from the 1960s are still in use, Compaq computers taken out of production in 2013, and telephone systems that do not interface with one another. That is American aviation today.

Passengers sit in the airport waiting hall

AI against 40-year-old cable: artificial intelligence, natural collapse

Three days ago the US Federal Aviation Administration proudly reported the introduction of a new artificial-intelligence-based control system into the same 22 regional centres. An $875 million contract, the contractor a Boston start-up. But when this “smart” system encounters “dumb” forty-year-old wiring, the result is what happened this weekend.

The electrician who grounded US aviation

Steve Samarin, political commentator, participant in Republican Party projects:

“Everything with us is according to the laws of the genre. Friday the 13th, planes are not taking off, thousands of passengers in the airports, they cannot fly anywhere, but rumours are flying all over the world about what is happening. But this is not an alien attack and not Russian hackers, not Chinese satellites and not even Iranian drones. Everything is much more prosaic. Our ordinary electrician was replacing copper cable with fibre-optic. Well, it would seem a step into the future, but the future turned out not to be ready for this step. And this electrician, conscientiously doing his job, grounded or earthed our entire civil aviation. Well, at least it was not the military, and for that thank you.”

3,100 aircraft were in the air at the moment of the stop. Over 10,000 delayed flights. More than 1,300 cancelled. 1.5 million passengers whose plans dissolved in the black screen of the control room. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy came out to the press and said that the system “does not meet the requirements of the day.”

Aviation collapse in the US

There is alarm, there are no culprits: drones over military bases

In Britain the military detected “suspicious drone activity.” Over the airbases of Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell up to 20 drones were noted simultaneously. Sirens. Alarm. Police helicopters, according to the BBC, “felt that the drones were pursuing them and were forced to make an emergency manoeuvre,” diving at 140 knots. Drones that “pursue” police helicopters — that is something new. And no one — no one — can say whose they are. And at the same time not a single drone was shot down. Not a single operator detained.

Let us be frank. 22 centres go blind simultaneously, and 3,000 aircraft are in the air. Drones over three bases. False bomb threats across Europe. And all of this in one week. Either the world has gone mad, or someone is very methodically checking where it is thin. And, judging by the results, it is thin everywhere: in energy, in communications, in aviation, in defence.