PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Banks in Russia and Iran completely abandoned SWIFT

Moscow and Tehran have finally abandoned the use of SWIFT. The financial system of information transfer between the banks of the two countries is lined up, operations can now be conducted directly. As it was noted by the deputy head of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic, both Russian and Iranian exporters can conduct transactions in national currencies.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All