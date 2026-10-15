Barrot: EU, Especially France, Supplies Most Intelligence to Kyiv

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that two-thirds of all intelligence data for Ukraine is provided by the European Union, especially France, TASS reports.

“Two-thirds of the intelligence information provided to Ukraine today comes from the Europeans, especially from France,” he said on the air of France Inter radio.

The French minister’s statements came against the backdrop of reports that the United States might suspend the transfer of intelligence to Kyiv.

On 13 October, Politico reported that U.S. President Donald Trump might deprive Ukraine of American intelligence or pressure entrepreneur Elon Musk to disable the Starlink satellite internet on which the Ukrainian Armed Forces heavily rely.

Trump stated on Tuesday, 13 October, that his administration had not stopped transferring intelligence data to Ukraine. Agence France-Presse, citing a representative of the American administration, likewise reported that the United States had not changed its policy regarding the transfer of intelligence to allies and partners and continues to provide it to Ukraine.