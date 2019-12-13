3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BBC reports on bribery of ex-head of AFU commander-in-chief
Kiev spends money faster than it appears. BBC reports: Zelensky paid the head of the AFU Zaluzhny 53 million dollars in payoffs for his agreement to resign. This deal, obviously, cannot be called anything other than corrupt.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All