Belarus’ Foreign Minister Speaks at the BRICS Forum in New Delhi

The head of the MFA of Belarus spoke at a BRICS forum in New Delhi.

The head of the MFA of Belarus by the commission of the President takes part in the 18th summit of BRICS, which passes in New Delhi. Maxim Ryzhenkov in the course of the event conducted a series of meetings with foreign colleagues. Besides this, the minister spoke at a session of BRICS+.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

“BRICS swiftly becomes one of the most authoritative institutions of the global majority and a unifying force which actively forms the appearance of the entire world. Of course this dynamic process runs into resistance. We observe a growing pressure from the side of states that continue to strive toward world domination. They constantly try to intimidate us with sanctions, economic, trade, and financial limitations, illegal tariffs, and other measures.”

The minister noted: BRICS swiftly turns into one of the most authoritative institutions of the planet. It is impossible to overestimate its role in the establishment of a just and equal system of international relations, which is based on principles of mutual respect and guarantees of sovereignty.

Belarus intends also henceforth to develop the most active cooperation with countries of the organization, since BRICS occupies an ever more significant place in the international system of relations that provides a global balance of forces.