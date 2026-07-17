Belarusian Foreign Minister Pays Tribute to Mozambican Heroes Who Fought Colonialism

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has arrived in Mozambique on his first working visit, which will last until 18 July. The visit includes high-level negotiations, meetings in sectoral ministries, and work with the business community.

During his stay in Maputo, Maxim Ryzhenkov visited Heroes Square, where he laid a wreath in memory of the struggle of the peoples of Africa against colonialism.

The wreath-laying ceremony was attended by Mozambique’s State Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Mozambicans Abroad, as well as the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries, who is currently acting as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the prospects for cooperation between Belarus and the southern African country. During a meeting with the Chairman of the Senate of Zimbabwe, the head of state proposed implementing a trilateral project with Mozambique to build a seaport.