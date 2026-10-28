Belaruskali Lawsuits Cost Lithuania Millions of Euros

The legal battle with Belaruskali is becoming increasingly costly for Lithuania. The Cabinet of Ministers has requested an additional €690,000 for international lawyers. Including this tranche, the Baltic republic's total legal expenses in this dispute have already exceeded €5 million.

Supranational arbitration courts are inundated with claims against Vilnius following its unilateral decision to halt the transit of Belarusian fertilizers in 2022. Belaruskali is officially demanding $12 billion in damages from Lithuania.

Simultaneously, the Swiss company Heisenberg, which owned a stake in the Klaipėda terminal and was also affected by anti-Belarusian sanctions, has filed a lawsuit for another €15 billion.

Photo: BelTA