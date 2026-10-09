Belgium Follows Suit: Citizens Protest Rising Cost of Living

In Brussels, police are violently dispersing participants in a nationwide demonstration. Inspired by events in France, Belgians are protesting against austerity measures proposed for the 2027 budget.

Activists are demanding the protection of purchasing power, the preservation of income indexation linked to the cost of living, and a freeze on VAT hikes. Authorities are responding to the public's demands with batons, tear gas, and water cannons.

This is taking place against a backdrop of ongoing protests by students and teachers over tuition fee hikes. Meanwhile, a public sector strike is underway, causing major disruptions to transport services.