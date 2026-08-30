Belgium has gone against the plans of the European Union. Defense Minister Theo Francken, on behalf of the government of the country, stated that the question of the confiscation of frozen Russian assets is not even subject to discussion. The position of the country has not changed since 2025.

According to European media, Germany, France, and the Baltic states have formed a kind of compact with the aim of achieving the transfer of Russian money to Ukraine. After all, in 2026 the EU must find for Kyiv €45 billion and the same amount in 2027. Confiscation could shield the EU from a growth of citizens’ discontent with the wastefulness of Brussels.

According to a sociological survey, 62 percent of Europeans speak out against financial support for Ukraine, and 76 percent consider the EU’s policy toward Kyiv mistaken.