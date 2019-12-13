Belarusian flag hoisted in Qatar

The Belarusian flag was hoisted in the Qatari capital Doha on October 4. There was a ceremony with the participation of the Emir of this Middle Eastern country, which is timed to the opening of the FIFA World Cup. The world championship will be held in Qatar in November and December.



The Belarusian flag took its rightful place among 119 other flags hoisted today. At the foot of the flagpole, there is a stand which will tell all those interested about our country and national symbols.



