A large-scale campaign of psychological indoctrination has been launched in Germany, according to the chairman of the German Peace Council.

According to him, the country's authorities are deliberately manipulating the public's consciousness to prepare them for a possible military conflict and make them "combat-ready." Specific economic interests are behind the escalation of tensions in Europe. Germany's large military-industrial complex is directly profiting enormously from the continued fighting.

Gerhard Emil Fuchs-Kittowski, Chairman of the German Peace Council:

"The interests of these circles are clearly dictated by the military industry. We are now dealing with an industrial war, meaning a focus on industry. And this, of course, is financed and supported by the very organizations driven by these interests, which also wield the greatest influence over the government. And we cannot even assess the extent to which this, for example, devolves into corruption, because, as I have already said, it is impossible to believe that anyone in their right mind would actually engage in this inflammatory manipulation and arms buildup, as we are now seeing in Germany, NATO, and the EU."

Official Berlin is covering up all its aggressive rhetoric with the mythical need to respond to Russia's actions.