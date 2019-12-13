EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lawlessness of Ukrainian military security forces noted in UN

The UN has finally recognized the obvious. According to a new report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, there has been a significant increase in violations of the law by the Ukrainian security forces.

Dozens of detainees have been subjected to torture in secret Ukrainian detention facilities, the document says. There have also been cases when Ukrainian civilians have been imprisoned. They were engaged in humanitarian aid on the Russian-controlled territory

