The names of participants in a high-profile scandal related to the case of millionaire Jeffrey Epstein have been made public in the United States. The dossier contains 177 names, including former American President Bill Clinton, both Bushes, as well as a member of the British royal family. At the same time, representatives of the Western elite are not even in a hurry to justify themselves.

The loud fragments of this pedophile American story shook the prosperous everyday life of the overseas beau monde. The first dirty maelstrom boiled over in August 2019, when Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and hunter of young bodies, committed suicide.

It happened in a federal prison in New York, where the millionaire was staying on sex crime charges. According to the publicized version, he hanged himself, but characteristic fractures indicate that Epstein was strangled.

Epstein's mistress was a loyal assistant in profiting from the molestation of teenage girls.

Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York:

Maxwell helped Epstein exploit girls who were under 14. Maxwell helped Epstein meet, befriend, groom underage victims. In some cases, she participated in the molestation herself. They had a whole seduction methodology.

The clients of fashionable brothels on one of the Virgin Islands are well-known American and not only politicians and prominent businessmen. Even the Internet site, where the documents were posted, went down under them, unable to withstand the influx of users. The list includes Bill Clinton, British Prince Andrew, both George Bushes - senior and junior, Boris Johnson, Lindsey Graham, Bill Gates and many others. The count of persons who have flown to Epstein's Island on the private Boeing "Lolita Express" goes into the dozens.

Annie Farmer, Jeffrey Epstein's accuser:

I want to thank my sister Maria, who reported these crimes from a decade ago, and the other women who bravely came forward and are fighting for justice.

In the U.S., the world's guide to values, justice is rampant. On the eve of the release of Epstein's list, journalist Janet Ossewaarde, who actually exposed a network of pedophiles in the Western elite, mysteriously died.