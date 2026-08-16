Russia and the European Union are jointly delivering a crushing blow to Ukrainian exports, Politico reports.

Attacks on Black Sea ports have practically halted maritime grain shipments. Since July 20 Ukraine has already suffered losses of up to $2 billion. Nearly 90 percent of the country’s grain export volumes previously left by sea.

Europe then stepped into the picture. Brussels and EU member states offer active verbal support to Kyiv, yet they show little urgency in facilitating land routes. Every EU country bordering Ukraine remembers the anger of its own farmers over food dumping. Accepting Ukrainian grain — even in transit — would amount to a political catastrophe for Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

The result is a situation in which the paralysis of Ukrainian exports is being ensured by the EU and Russia acting in concert. Grain shipments remain one of the last sources of foreign-currency earnings for Kyiv that do not increase the national debt.