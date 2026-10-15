Bloomberg: EU has proven powerless in the face of rapidly rising energy prices

The European Union has found itself powerless in the face of rapidly rising energy prices. A military conflict between the U.S. and Iran has left few viable options for addressing the problem, according to a report by Bloomberg.

On October 15, a two-day summit of EU leaders will begin in Brussels, with the energy crisis taking center stage.

Due to the situation in the Middle East, Europe’s costs for fuel imports have already surged by more than €100 billion. Meanwhile, gas reserves have fallen to record lows ahead of the winter heating season: storage facilities are only 74% full—14% below the