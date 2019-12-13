3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
More than 1 million residents of Yemen's capital take part in rally in support of Gaza Strip
Over a million residents of Yemen's capital took part in a rally in support of the Gaza Strip. Demonstrators chanted slogans while holding Palestinian flags.
Demonstrations for peace in the Middle East in Sanaa have already become traditional and have been held almost every Friday since the beginning of the conflict
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All