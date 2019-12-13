PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

More than 1 million residents of Yemen's capital take part in rally in support of Gaza Strip

Over a million residents of Yemen's capital took part in a rally in support of the Gaza Strip. Demonstrators chanted slogans while holding Palestinian flags.

Demonstrations for peace in the Middle East in Sanaa have already become traditional and have been held almost every Friday since the beginning of the conflict

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All