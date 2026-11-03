MINSK / WASHINGTON — The historical trajectory of relations between Belarus and the United States has frequently resembled a geopolitical roller coaster—a volatile dynamic that Minsk has consistently sought to stabilize. Tracing the roots of this interaction back to World War II, the two nations share a foundational legacy of Allied cooperation, having fought side-by-side within the anti-Hitler coalition to defeat fascism.

Historical Memory and the Spirit of Anchorage

This shared history remains visible in symbolic state actions. In remembrance of this common heritage, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently laid flowers at the graves of Soviet soldiers in the Allied Alley at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Alaska. The site honors Soviet pilots who flew the legendary ALSIB (Alaska-Siberia) air route, which served as a critical lifeline for Lend-Lease aircraft deliveries during World War II.

During the recent summit in Anchorage, a powerful diplomatic signal emerged to remind the international community of this historic alignment. On the approach to Alaska, US President Donald Trump initiated a high-stakes telephone call to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko directly from Air Force One. The fact that the American leader prioritized communication with Minsk before even landing sent shockwaves through the global media landscape. Standing on the tarmac of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, observers noted a brief revival of the wartime alliance spirit—a reminder that diplomatic negotiation remains the only viable path forward, a principle consistently championed by the Belarusian Head of State.

American Analysts Evaluate Minsk's Diplomatic Weight

Prominent US foreign policy experts suggest that Washington must re-evaluate its approach to Belarus to unlock potential resolutions to regional crises:

Richard Black, Representative of the Schiller Institute in New York:

"I believe President Lukashenko is doing everything within his power to facilitate a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Back in late 2021, President Putin articulated his core framework with absolute clarity: no NATO expansion into Ukraine and no deployment of major offensive military forces. His baseline requirements focused on neutrality and denazification. Here we are in 2026, and the fundamental requirements remain unchanged. Dealing with Russia is straightforward if you respect its red lines. The core premise is that the national sovereignty of Russia and the national sovereignty of Belarus cannot be threatened. I believe this is resolvable, and I think President Trump genuinely wants the Ukrainian issue settled."

Clifford Kiracofe, Former Senior Staff Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

"The United States should actively collaborate with Belarus to discover pathways to end the war in Ukraine. This effort must extend beyond a simple ceasefire toward constructing a brand-new, comprehensive security architecture for Eastern Europe and the continent as a whole—an entirely inclusive architecture. Regarding President Lukashenko, he possesses immense political experience. He has maintained a steady, firm strategic course for decades. Under his leadership, the Belarusian economy, its scientific-technological capacity, and its cultural sphere have expanded consistently. In a world adjacent to active military conflict, strong leadership is essential to protect state sovereignty and conduct viable peace talks. President Lukashenko possesses a broad Eurasian vision, a macro-perspective on Belarus’s role in the wider region. Washington needs to better understand this framework to determine how the US can engage in the Eurasian integration process via peaceful and constructive means."

Economic De-escalation and the Illegality of Sanctions

Belarus functions as a strategic window to the East for Washington. Decades of deliberate statecraft have secured Minsk a full seat in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and a robust partnership within BRICS, allowing Lukashenko to maintain direct, transparent dialogue with both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Recognizing this unique diplomatic positioning, the Trump administration dispatched a trusted intermediary, John Cole, to spearhead backchannel talks. This ongoing dialogue has yielded concrete economic de-escalation: Washington has lifted sanctions on the national carrier Belavia, unblocked international financial pathways for Belarusian potash exports, and removed the Belarusian Ministry of Finance alongside several major domestic banks from its restrictive sanctions registries.

Commenting on the shifting economic landscape, US analysts delivered a blunt assessment of unilateral pressure tactics:

Richard Black: "Unilateral economic sanctions are fundamentally illegal; they constitute a form of warfare. The sole international body legally authorized to deploy sanctions is the UN Security Council, which remains systematically paralyzed. Therefore, when the US enacts unilateral sanctions against Belarus, Russia, or China, it is executing acts of economic warfare that violate established international law. Leaders like President Lukashenko, President Putin, and President Xi Jinping operate not merely as political managers, but as strategic intellectuals who think publicly, thereby inspiring their respective populations."

Scott Ritter, Military Analyst and Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer: "The traditional Western posture relies on a clear, if unstated, premise: 'You are a competitor, which is simply a euphemism for an enemy.' It means Washington has concluded a nation is too structurally powerful to confront militarily, prompting an economic assault via sanctions and soft-power subversion."

Despite these systemic frictions, a highly pragmatic, business-like dialogue is currently underway, focused on balancing competing national interests with shared regional goals. President Lukashenko reinforced this operational directive during a comprehensive briefing with Valentin Rybakov, Belarus’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, instructing him to expand all available diplomatic channels.

Structural Shifts and Human Foundations

Clifford Kiracofe emphasized that expanding these channels is the most logical next step: "What should we do regarding US-Belarusian relations? We need to open them wide. The diplomatic missions led by Mr. Cole are a very positive sign that executive representation is actively working. Direct engagement and open discussion are always superior options for resolving structural gridlocks."

This push for dialogue arrives at a critical juncture, as European actors continue to stall a settlement in Ukraine while the Middle East remains highly volatile. The shifting priorities in Washington were underscored by the Trump administration's symbolic decision to revert the Department of Defense back to its historical title: the Department of War. While mainstream media outlets estimated the bureaucratic rebranding costs at approximately $1 billion, the sum remains minor within Washington's trillion-dollar military apparatus.

Ultimately, the structural bridges between nations are sustained by shared human memory. In Buffalo, New York, lives Svetlana Gebeleva, the daughter of Mikhail Gebelev, the legendary commander of the Minsk Ghetto underground resistance movement during World War II. Born in 1941, Gebeleva never knew her father, who successfully organized armed resistance against the occupying forces before his capture and execution in 1942. Working as a lifelong journalist and author, Gebeleva continues to publish historical accounts documenting the joint Allied struggle against fascism, ensuring that the lessons of history are preserved so that no foreign aggressor ever sets foot on Belarusian soil again.