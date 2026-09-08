Britain Tightens Sanctions against Iran

The UK government has introduced legislative measures to tighten sanctions against Iran. According to UK Foreign Secretary Stephen Doughty, the restrictions will affect the Islamic Republic's trade and shipping, TASS reports.

"These financial measures will further restrict the Iranian government's ability to access the UK financial system and raise funds to support its nuclear program. This legislation expands the list of goods, technologies, and services subject to trade bans. This applies to sectors that play a key role in industries contributing to Iran's nuclear capability (such as energy, software, metallurgy, and gold mining), as well as related activities, including shipping, insurance, and banking services," Doughty said in a written statement sent to the House of Commons (the lower house of the British Parliament).

The export of "additional goods and technologies critical to Iran's conventional weapons production and nuclear capability development" is also prohibited. Furthermore, a ban on Iranian aircraft landing in the UK is being introduced, with certain exceptions. Doughty added that "the legislation expands sanctions powers against vessels that support Iran's nuclear program and facilitate its destructive and destabilizing activities."

At the same time, he indicated that several Iran-related projects would be exempt from sanctions. "General licenses will be issued to allow continued exploitation of the Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan, which provides critical energy supplies to our European partners. This decision continues our long-standing policy and is consistent with the approaches of the European Union and the United States, which also provide similar exemptions for activities related to the Shah Deniz gas field," Doughty said.

The new measures against Tehran were unveiled ahead of UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband's speech to the House of Commons on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Foreign Secretary is expected to announce a ban on trade with illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank.