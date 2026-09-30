UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the country could either remain outside the EU or return to the European bloc, should the public so desire, TASS reports.

"We can leave things as they are. That is certainly one option if people believe the current situation is worth preserving. We can explore what former Chancellor George Osborne said about the customs union, consider the Liberal Democrats' proposal regarding the single market—which they discussed at their conference—or we can go the whole way," Burnham said.

In 2016, prior to the referendum in which the British people voted by a narrow margin for a "divorce" from Brussels, he advocated for remaining a member and criticized proponents of leaving.

Speaking the day before at the conference of the ruling Labor Party—which he leads—the Prime Minister noted that he would attempt to "find a consensus" to determine the country's long-term position on the issue, though he did not explain how this would be achieved. "Brexit has done more harm than good," the head of government remarked.

The referendum on the UK's withdrawal from the EU took place on June 23, 2016. 51.9% of Britons voted to end membership, while 48.1% voted against. After several years of negotiations, the Kingdom left the bloc on the night of February 1, 2020.

On January 1, 2021, the post-Brexit transition period—during which the UK remained subject to all European regulations—came to an end. In December 2020, the parties concluded a post-Brexit agreement providing for a free trade area for goods and services without quotas or tariffs, as well as visa-free travel for up to 90 days for British citizens visiting the EU and vice versa.