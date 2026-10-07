Brussels Opposes Use of Veto Regarding Sanctions Imposition and Admission of New Members to the EU

Meanwhile, Brussels is beginning to rewrite its own rules. European Commissioner Marta Kos has called for the complete abolition of the national veto regarding the imposition of sanctions and the admission of new members to the bloc.

European Commission officials are pushing for a mandatory shift to qualified majority voting. The primary goal of the reform is to strip sovereign states of the ability to block decisions deemed necessary by Brussels. In essence, such a measure would deprive member states of one of the few levers they have to protect their national interests.

However, for the proposal to take effect, it must be approved by the European Parliament and receive unanimous support from all member states within the Council of the EU.